FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK CLOTH, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, REAR SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND MORE.

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

112,593 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline

2017 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,593KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWJ17AT2HM604304

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17324
  • Mileage 112,593 KM

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK CLOTH, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, REVERSE CAMERA, REAR SPOILER, BLUETOOTH, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AND MORE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2017 Volkswagen Beetle