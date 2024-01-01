Menu
*HOT HATCH AVAILABLE* 2017 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI MAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND IMMACULATE INTERIOR! VEHICLE HAS 143,370 ORIGINAL KMS! VEHICLE HAS HAD A NEW CLUTCH INSTALLED! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH 18 ALLOY RIMS WITH FIRESTONE SPORTY ALL SEASON TIRES, PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, GPS NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, UPGRADED ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL, BOOST GAUGE AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $17,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904

2017 Volkswagen Golf

148,360 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,360KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW547AUXHM030262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,360 KM

Vehicle Description

*HOT HATCH AVAILABLE* 2017 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF GTI MAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND IMMACULATE INTERIOR! VEHICLE HAS 143,370 ORIGINAL KMS! VEHICLE HAS HAD A NEW CLUTCH INSTALLED! VEHICLE IS LOADED WITH 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH FIRESTONE SPORTY ALL SEASON TIRES, PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, GPS NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, UPGRADED ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL, BOOST GAUGE AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $17,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

