2017 Volkswagen GTI

56,318 KM

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Autobahn 6 SPEED MANUAL PANO ROOF REAR CAM BMS

Autobahn 6 SPEED MANUAL PANO ROOF REAR CAM BMS

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

56,318KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731437
  • Stock #: M049237
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU3HM049237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,318 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 VOLKSWAGEN GTI  2.0 TSI AUTOBAHN   6 SPEED MANUAL. ONE OWNER MINT CONDITION.    !!! BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY UNTIL 2024 OR 170,000. KMS !!!   NIGHT BLUE METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. REAR VIEW CAMERA. PUSH BUTTON START. BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM. DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL. FENDER PREMIUM AUDIO. 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS. POWER DRIVER SEAT. HEATED FRONT SEATS. FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

