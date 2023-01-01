$19,980+ tax & licensing
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Island Inc.
416-667-0222
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan 4dr 2.0 TSI DSG GLI Autobahn
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
158,981KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10082988
- Stock #: 286894
- VIN: 3VW4T7AJ5HM286894
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,981 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
55 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0 TSI
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic
Exterior
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
400w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tires: 225/40 R18H AS
Fender Premium Audio System -inc: 400-watt digital sound package w/8 speakers and subwoofer
App-Connect Smartphone Integration -inc: Android Auto
Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink
Wheels: 18 Mallory Alloy
Heated Front Comfort Sport Seats -inc: Allstar concept front seats
6-way power adjustable driver seat w/manual lumbar support
6-way manually adjustable passenger seat and centre armrest
Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1