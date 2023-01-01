Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

158,981 KM

Details Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0 TSI DSG GLI Autobahn

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan 4dr 2.0 TSI DSG GLI Autobahn

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

  1. 10082988
  2. 10082988
  3. 10082988
  4. 10082988
  5. 10082988
Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10082988
  • Stock #: 286894
  • VIN: 3VW4T7AJ5HM286894

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,981 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer

Mechanical

140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
55 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0 TSI
Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic

Exterior

Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
400w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tires: 225/40 R18H AS
Fender Premium Audio System -inc: 400-watt digital sound package w/8 speakers and subwoofer
App-Connect Smartphone Integration -inc: Android Auto
Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink
Wheels: 18 Mallory Alloy
Heated Front Comfort Sport Seats -inc: Allstar concept front seats
6-way power adjustable driver seat w/manual lumbar support
6-way manually adjustable passenger seat and centre armrest
Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Island Inc.

2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 107,250 KM
$13,480 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna 5...
 163,230 KM
$25,480 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey 4...
 155,321 KM
$14,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Island Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory