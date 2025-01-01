$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Wolfsburg Edition - NOACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|SUNROOF
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Wolfsburg Edition - NOACCIDENTS|CARPLAY|SUNROOF
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Special finance price: $13,999 | Cash price: $15,4992017 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition: Black on Gray – German Engineering Meets Value
Experience the exceptional balance of style, features, and precise engineering with this striking 2017 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition. Finished in a sleek Black exterior over a comfortable and practical Gray interior, this Jetta offers a refined daily driving experience.
The Wolfsburg Edition elevates the Jetta experience, building on a solid foundation with desirable upgrades.
Key Features Include:
Engine & Performance: Power comes from a responsive and efficient 1.4L Turbocharged TSI engine, delivering 150 horsepower and a healthy 184 lb-ft of torque for confident acceleration and solid fuel economy.
Wolfsburg Exclusives: Stand out with the unique 16-inch "Estrada" alloy wheels and a subtle rear lip spoiler.
Premium Comfort & Convenience: Enjoy a host of creature comforts such as:
Heated Front Seats
Power Tilting/Sliding Sunroof
Keyless Access with Push-Button Start (KESSY)
Power Driver's Seat
Technology & Safety: Stay connected and safe with a Rearview Camera System and the Composition Media 6.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring App-Connect (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/MirrorLink integration).
Spacious and Practical: The Jetta boasts one of the largest trunks in the compact class, along with generous rear-seat legroom, making it perfect for passengers and cargo alike.
This Jetta Wolfsburg Edition is the smart choice for anyone seeking Volkswagen's legendary driving dynamics, a host of premium features, and a timeless color combination.
Odometer: 112,000 KM.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 7pm
Saturday: 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/
All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.
FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.
We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Monaco Motorcars Inc
Monaco Motorcars Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-766-6226