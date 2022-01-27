2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8156920

8156920 Stock #: L1318

L1318 VIN: 3VW2B7AJ1HM204041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 85,411 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

