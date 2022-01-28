2017 Volvo XC90

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8267874

8267874 VIN: YV4BC0PL2H1134155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Hands-Free Liftgate Turbo/Supercharged

