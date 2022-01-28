$39,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2017 Volvo XC90
T8 Inscription
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8267874
- VIN: YV4BC0PL2H1134155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Volvo XC 90 Hybrid T8 Inscription, a Phenomenal Choice for a 7 Seater Family SUV !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2017 Volvo comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER GAS MOTOR that puts out 313 HORSEPOWER + 133 HORSEPOEWR ELECTRIC!
Interior includes: DAKOTA LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed:
Finalist 2017 Best Luxury 3-Row SUV for the Money
Finalist 2017 Best Luxury 3-Row SUV for Families (cars.usnews.com).
"The XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid is one of the most efficient SUVs in the luxury midsize SUV segment, returning 25 mpg between city and highway driving," (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, SELF PARKING, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.