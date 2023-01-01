Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Acura ILX

64,655 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2018 Acura ILX

2018 Acura ILX

Premium|TECHPKG|SUNROOF|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM|SIRIUSXM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Acura ILX

Premium|TECHPKG|SUNROOF|LEATHER|BACKUPCAM|SIRIUSXM

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10364400
  2. 10364400
  3. 10364400
  4. 10364400
  5. 10364400
  6. 10364400
  7. 10364400
  8. 10364400
  9. 10364400
  10. 10364400
  11. 10364400
  12. 10364400
  13. 10364400
  14. 10364400
  15. 10364400
  16. 10364400
  17. 10364400
  18. 10364400
  19. 10364400
  20. 10364400
  21. 10364400
  22. 10364400
  23. 10364400
  24. 10364400
  25. 10364400
  26. 10364400
  27. 10364400
  28. 10364400
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,655KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10364400
  • Stock #: M5196B
  • VIN: 19UDE2F77JA800925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5196B
  • Mileage 64,655 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING : TECH PACKAGE, DUAL INFOTAINMENT SCREENS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, CROSS TRAFFIC MONITOR, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT INFO, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AHA, CD, USB, IPOD, HDMI, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH TO START, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2018 Audi A4 Technik...
 108,581 KM
$30,987 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS|S...
 152,976 KM
$14,987 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model S L...
 34,885 KM
$99,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory