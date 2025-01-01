2018 Acura ILX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SEDAN ........ PREMIUM PACKAGE ......... 2.4 LITER 4-CYLINDER ENGINE WITH 201HP AND 1840LB-FT OF TORQUE ......... 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSSMISSIN .......... LEATHER INT ........... POWER SUNROOF ......... BLIND SPOT CAMERA .......... A/C ......... BACKUP CAMERA ....... BLUETOOTH .......... HEATED SEATS ........ POWER SEATS ........  KEYLESS GO ......... REMOTE START ......... VOICE COMMAND ......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ........<br /> <br /> <br />INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS ACURA ILX? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:<br /><br /> FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT<br />NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA<br />CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS<br /><br /> <br />**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........<br /><br /> <br />VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........<br /><br /> <br /> WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR ACURA IN 3 EASY STEPS:<br /><br /> <br /> 1 -  CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA<br /> <br /><br />2 -  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:<br />1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4<br /> <br /> <br />3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE<br /><br /> <br /> OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS ACURA ILX IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES........<br /><br /> <br />ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:<br /><br /> <br />We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.<br /><br />WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:<br /><br /> <br />Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....<br /><br />DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.<br /></p>

2018 Acura ILX

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Acura ILX

PREMIUM PKG LEATHER P/SUNROOF B/SPOT CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12517783

2018 Acura ILX

PREMIUM PKG LEATHER P/SUNROOF B/SPOT CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1747091796
  2. 1747091799
  3. 1747091794
  4. 1747091787
  5. 1747091799
  6. 1747091800
  7. 1747091793
  8. 1747091796
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

SEDAN ........ PREMIUM PACKAGE ......... 2.4 LITER 4-CYLINDER ENGINE WITH 201HP AND 1840LB-FT OF TORQUE ......... 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSSMISSIN .......... LEATHER INT ........... POWER SUNROOF ......... BLIND SPOT CAMERA .......... A/C ......... BACKUP CAMERA ....... BLUETOOTH .......... HEATED SEATS ........ POWER SEATS ........  KEYLESS GO ......... REMOTE START ......... VOICE COMMAND ......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ........


INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS ACURA ILX? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT
NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA
CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS


**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........


VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $799 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........


WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE YOUR ACURA IN 3 EASY STEPS:


1 -  CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE AT (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA


2 -  SPEAK AND MEET WITH OUR TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:
1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4


3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM HERE: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS ACURA ILX IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND PRE-OWNED VEHICLES........


ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES  & LEASING:


We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.

WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS & CLIENTS ACROSS ONTARIO:


Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....

DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BLUE TEC 4MATIC LEATHER P/SUNROOF NAVI CAME for sale in North York, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BLUE TEC 4MATIC LEATHER P/SUNROOF NAVI CAME 149,997 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 4MATIC LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 300 4MATIC LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAVI B/SPOT CAMERA 99,996 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A5 TECHNIK S-LINE AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Audi A5 TECHNIK S-LINE AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV CAMERA 144,558 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2018 Acura ILX