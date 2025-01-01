$12,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Acura ILX
PREMIUM
2018 Acura ILX
PREMIUM
Location
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
647-981-0441
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UDE2F72JA800041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Acura ILX premium package features Bluetooth leather, sunroof power windows doors and locks, navigation, lane assist / collision assist.
Price is plus HST and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kaizen Rent A Car
2018 Acura ILX PREMIUM 178,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic EX 208,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V LX 270,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Email Kaizen Rent A Car
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kaizen Rent A Car
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-981-XXXX(click to show)
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kaizen Rent A Car
647-981-0441
2018 Acura ILX