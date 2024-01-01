$22,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi A3
Sportback e-tron 1.4T PRESTIGE TECHNIK
2018 Audi A3
Sportback e-tron 1.4T PRESTIGE TECHNIK
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUSPBFF5JA154840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1167
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
2nd Set of Tires
TPMS System
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
Safety Standard Certificate INCLUDED in price!
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
HARD CARGO COVER
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
2.88 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Aluminum door sill trim
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Brake drying
Regenerative braking system
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Touch-sensitive controls
Digital Sound Processing
Lane deviation sensors
Hidden exhaust
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
Customizable instrument cluster
1 SUBWOOFER
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT
13 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
15.3 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
5.1 SURROUND SOUND
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
AUTO-ON IN REVERSE REAR WIPER
150 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
1600 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
184 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
5000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
ALUMINUM WINDOW TRIM
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
AUDI MMI CONNECT INFOTAINMENT
15 WHEEL SPOKES
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM BRAND
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
120 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
INRIX TRAFFIC NAVIGATION APP
705 WATTS
2.5 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
DVD AUDIO REMOTE CD
GLOVE COMPARTMENT REMOTE CD LOCATION
HOTSPOT WI-FI
MYAUDI WITH AUDI CONNECT SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIB
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
SAE J1772 ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGER CONNECTOR
102 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
16 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
243 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
75 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2018 Audi A3