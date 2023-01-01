$29,985+ tax & licensing
$29,985
+ taxes & licensing
Total Auto Sales
647-621-8555
2018 Audi A4
Progressiv
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
80,467KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10179816
- Stock #: E23F15
- VIN: WAUBNAF40JN004643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,467 KM
Vehicle Description
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED!! **
===>> FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE
===>> APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
** GORGEOUS BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PROGRESSIV PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MEMORY FUNCTION FOR DRIVER'S SEAT AND MIRRORS, MMI INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AUTO START STOP FEATURE, POWER-FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS, POWER TRUNK LID, PARKING SENSORS, LED HEADLIGHTS, 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!**
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable. If not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited km. **
** To the best of our ability, we have tried to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, and prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
