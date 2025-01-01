Menu
Account
Sign In
**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : S-LINE, QUATTRO AWD, S-TRONIC, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, AUDI SPORT ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2018 Audi A4

126,338 KM

Details Description

$25,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi A4

Technik|QUATTRO|S-LINE|S-TRONIC|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|++

Watch This Vehicle
12485011

2018 Audi A4

Technik|QUATTRO|S-LINE|S-TRONIC|NAV|BANGOLUFSEN|++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 12485011
  2. 12485011
  3. 12485011
  4. 12485011
  5. 12485011
  6. 12485011
  7. 12485011
  8. 12485011
  9. 12485011
  10. 12485011
  11. 12485011
  12. 12485011
  13. 12485011
  14. 12485011
  15. 12485011
  16. 12485011
  17. 12485011
  18. 12485011
  19. 12485011
  20. 12485011
  21. 12485011
  22. 12485011
  23. 12485011
  24. 12485011
  25. 12485011
  26. 12485011
  27. 12485011
  28. 12485011
  29. 12485011
  30. 12485011
  31. 12485011
  32. 12485011
  33. 12485011
  34. 12485011
  35. 12485011
  36. 12485011
Contact Seller

$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,338KM
VIN WAUFNAF42JN010171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6486
  • Mileage 126,338 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : S-LINE, QUATTRO AWD, S-TRONIC, HEADS UP DISPLAY, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, MULTICOLOUR AMBIENT LIGHTING, MULTI DRIVE MODES, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, USB, AUX, SDCARD, BLUETOOTH, AUDI SPORT ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BANG OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Favorit Motors

Used 2023 Tesla Model S AWD|AUTOPILOT|DRAGSTRIPMODE|ARACHNIDWHEELS|WOOD|++ for sale in North York, ON
2023 Tesla Model S AWD|AUTOPILOT|DRAGSTRIPMODE|ARACHNIDWHEELS|WOOD|++ 35,950 KM $84,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring|AWD|ALLOYS|POWERTRUNK|CARPLAY|SATRAD| for sale in North York, ON
2021 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring|AWD|ALLOYS|POWERTRUNK|CARPLAY|SATRAD| 61,402 KM $32,987 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|CLUSTERNAV|LEATHER|LED|+++ for sale in North York, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A220|4MATIC|NAV|AMBIENT|CLUSTERNAV|LEATHER|LED|+++ 103,674 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Audi A4