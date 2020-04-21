Menu
2018 Audi A4

S-LINE|PREM PLUS|B.SPOT|360CAM|NAVI|LOADED

2018 Audi A4

S-LINE|PREM PLUS|B.SPOT|360CAM|NAVI|LOADED

Location

Faraz Auto Sales

150 Deerhide Crescent, North York, ON M9M 2Y6

416-638-8132

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4892625
  • Stock #: 175079
  • VIN: WAUENAF41JA175079
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
***ACCIDENT FREE, ONE OWNER, ONTARIO VEHICLE*** FINANCE WITH $1000 DOWN AT 4.99% ONLY $240 BI-WEEKLY 84 MONTHS OPEN LOAN O.A.C. NO PAYMENTS FOR 3 MONTHS*** White on Black Leather Interior, 2.0L, 4CYL Turbo, S-LINE, Premium Plus Package, Quattro (AWD), Loaded with Navigation, 360 Degree Camera Package, Driver's Assistance Package with Efficiency Assistant, Audi Pre Sense & Audi Side Assist, Audi Drive Select with Adjustable Comfort, Dynamic & Individual Drive Modes, Front & Rear Parking Distance Sensors, LED Headlights, Power Sunroof, Keyless Go with Push Button Start, 19inch Audi Sport Line Wheels, Audi Smartphone Interface with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, S-Line Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Power Heated Memory Seats, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Connection, DVD Player, Auxiliary, SD & USB Inputs, ECO Stop/Start Mode, 3-Zone Auto Climate Control, Paddle Shifters, Homelink Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry. An additional cost of $599 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. Cost of Borrowing Example: For every $1,000 financed at 4.99% over a 60 month term cost of borrowing would be $131 total over 60 months. If qualify for 3 months no payments, payments are deferred and added to the end of the loan. 
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

