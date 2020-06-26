+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Low KMs, One Owner, No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=2w3xgoozVwslotXS8gUIu9iB2e8gdT0x
2018 Audi A4 Progressiv Quattro Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
Black on Black Clean Colour Combination, Valid Factory Warranty
All In Price: $34,995 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 11,500 KM
Features - Keyless Go, Push Start, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Audi Drive Select, Auto Engine Start/Stop, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Paddle Shifters, Door LED Projector, Power Memory Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
