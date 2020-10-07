2018 Audi A4

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control Clock Front Floor Mats External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Compass Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rear fog lights Trim Leather upholstery Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control Heated Passenger Seat Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Ambient Lighting Dual front air conditioning zones Air filtration Front overhead console Seating Heated Driver Seat

Additional Features Aluminum Interior Accents 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power LED Taillights Rear Stabilizer Bar Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Heated windshield washer jets Aluminum dash trim Aluminum door trim Adjustable rear headrests Dual Tip Exhaust FRONT PARKING SENSORS engine oil Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Push-Button Start LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Dual front knee airbags 3-point front seatbelts Emergency interior trunk release SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Led Headlights 4.27 Axle Ratio Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Impact Absorbing Bumpers Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Brake drying 2-stage unlocking doors Regenerative braking system Front struts Footwell lights Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Automatic hazard warning lights Drive mode selector Digital Sound Processing Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE 150 AMPS ALTERNATOR ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING VOICE OPERATED PHONE 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS LAMP FAILURE COOLANT WARNIN ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS 2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS LIP REAR SPOILER CARGO NET STORAGE CONSOLE COURTESY LIGHTS 1 SUBWOOFER MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES 15.9 STEERING RATIO 5 WHEEL SPOKES AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM 5.1 SURROUND SOUND AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE STAINLESS STEEL DOOR SILL TRIM REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL GLOVE COMPARTMENT REMOTE CD CHANGER LOCATION ALUMINUM WINDOW TRIM FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION 18 TOTAL SPEAKERS 755 WATTS BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM BRAND

