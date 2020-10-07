Menu
2018 Audi A4

38,200 KM

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Modena Fine Cars

647-896-3443

2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS*S-LINE PACKAGE*LOW KM*VE

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

38,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 4000
  VIN: WAUENAF48JN016780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,200 KM

Vehicle Description

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2018 AUDI 2.0 TFSI QUATTRO PROGRESSIV S-LINE PACKAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONE OWNER, CARFAX AVAILABLE,LOW KM ONLY 38,000!!! FINISHED IN WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS GORGEOUS 2018 AUDI A4 COMES LOADED WITH SPORT PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. MINT CONDITION MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Clock
Front Floor Mats
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
AM/FM Radio
Trip Odometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Leather upholstery
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Passenger Seat
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Ambient Lighting
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Heated Driver Seat
Aluminum Interior Accents
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
LED Taillights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Adjustable rear headrests
Dual Tip Exhaust
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Push-Button Start
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
3-point front seatbelts
Emergency interior trunk release
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Led Headlights
4.27 Axle Ratio
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Brake drying
2-stage unlocking doors
Regenerative braking system
Front struts
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Automatic hazard warning lights
Drive mode selector
Digital Sound Processing
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
VOICE OPERATED PHONE
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
CARGO NET STORAGE
CONSOLE COURTESY LIGHTS
1 SUBWOOFER
MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL
SECURITY APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
15.9 STEERING RATIO
5 WHEEL SPOKES
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
5.1 SURROUND SOUND
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
STAINLESS STEEL DOOR SILL TRIM
REAR PROTECTOR BUMPER DETAIL
GLOVE COMPARTMENT REMOTE CD CHANGER LOCATION
ALUMINUM WINDOW TRIM
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
18 TOTAL SPEAKERS
755 WATTS
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM BRAND

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

