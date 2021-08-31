+ taxes & licensing
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
Less than 44k Mileage! Loaded with Features! In Great Condition! Accident Free! 1 Owner Vehicle!Havea trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!
The A4 raises the bar on what a luxury sedan can be. Upgrade into this low mileage Safety-Certified 2018 A4 today! This beautiful Manhattan Grey A4 sedan is equipped with a quattro system (all wheel drive) and a powerful 2.0L TFSI engine, boasting 252HP. Features on this Komfort trim include 18" wheels in 10-spoke Dynamic design, S line exterior design, automatic climate control, bluetooth, power glass sunroof, Audi smartphone interface, Audi drive select, MMI radio plus with 7-inch display, Audi music interface with USB connectivity, engine stop-start, bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights/tail lights, tire pressure monitoring system, heated front seats and many more. Also comes equipped with a Navigation Package, Convenience Package andMetallic Effect Paint. With loaded specs and features like these, you won't want to miss out on this opportunity to get your hands on this 2018 Audi A4! This Safety-Certified luxury sedan is in a class of it's own! Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!
This vehicleis being sold as a "Safety-Certified" unit, optional warranty available for purchase. Please speak with our Audi Brand Specialist for more details.
