2018 Audi A4

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 27,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

