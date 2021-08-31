Menu
2018 Audi A4

27,800 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

Technik

2018 Audi A4

Technik

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8019732
  • Stock #: JA108205
  • VIN: WAUFNAF42JA108205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,800 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Glacier White Metallic/Pearl 2018 Audi A4 2.0 Technik Quattro, 7-Speed Automatic S Tronic, S-Line Black Package, Black Leather with Red Stitch, Audi Connect – Assistance and Security, Driver Assistance Package, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Smartphone Interface, Ambient Interior Lighting Package w/ Custom Colour, Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, Black Headliner, Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel, Front Sport Seats, Sport Suspension, Wheels:  [Summer] 19” 5-Arm Rotor Design 245/35 R19 Performance Tires [Winter] 5-Spoke 17” 225/50 R17 On Rims

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

