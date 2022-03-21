Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi A4

75,815 KM

Details Features

$28,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

Contact Seller
2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Komfort

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,890

+ taxes & licensing

75,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8754173
  • Stock #: P10227
  • VIN: WAUANAF47JA131943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,815 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2020 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 74,397 KM
$48,488 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 109,978 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 53,615 KM
$61,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

Call Dealer

866-807-XXXX

(click to show)

866-807-3288

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory