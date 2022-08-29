2018 Audi A4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,895 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9020467

9020467 VIN: WAUFNAF43JA132965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.