2018 Audi A4

62,195 KM

Details Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Komfort

2018 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Komfort

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

62,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9387301
  • Stock #: P10554
  • VIN: WA17NAF49JA177202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

