**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : S-LINE, S-TRONIC, QUATTRO AWD, SUNROOF, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, DVD, SDCARD, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2018 Audi A5

122,058 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

Used
122,058KM
VIN WAUTNAF57JA090358

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # N5901A
  • Mileage 122,058 KM

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : S-LINE, S-TRONIC, QUATTRO AWD, SUNROOF, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, DVD, SDCARD, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DOOR LOGO PROJECTORS, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

