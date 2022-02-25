$43,890+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-807-3288
2018 Audi A5
2.0T Progressiv quattro w/ LEDs|Side Assist|Navi
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$43,890
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8280945
- Stock #: P9825
- VIN: WAUENCF53JA075330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,288 KM
Vehicle Description
For a limited time only, enjoy rates starting at 0.9% financing for up to 24 months on ALL Audi Certified:plusvehicles for traditional financing (excluding Audi Select financing)*. Less than 20k Mileage!Service Up to Date!Comes equipped with LED Headlights + S line Sport Pkg + Driver Assistance Pkg & more!InGreat Condition! 1 Owner Vehicle! Have a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!
Building on the charisma of its predecessor, the Audi A5 Sportback delivers head-turning looks with a spirited driving experience! Drop by Audi Midtown Toronto today and check out this Audi Certified :plus Moonlight Blue Metallic2018 A5 Sportback! This luxury hatchback is equipped with a quattro system (all wheel drive) and powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine, good for 252HP. Standard features on this Progressiv trim include MMI Navigation plus with 8.3-inch display, rearview camera, heated steering wheel, advanced key, front and rear parking sensors, memory for driver's seat and exterior mirrors, aluminum elipse inlays, HomeLink garage door opener, Bluetooth, power tailgate, cruise control and many more! Also comes equipped with LED Headlights, S line Sport Package and Driver Assistnace Package. With loaded specs and features like these, you don't want to miss out! Get your hands on this luxurious 2018 A5 Sportback today! Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive!
Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.
Legal: *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, at a 24 month term and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2015 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 0.9% APR for 24 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $841 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $173 for a total obligation of $25,173, excluding taxes. License, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores. 19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.