2018 Audi A5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,890 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 3 1 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8659600

8659600 Stock #: P10159

P10159 VIN: WAUCNCF54JA082228

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P10159

Mileage 42,319 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.