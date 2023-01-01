Menu
2018 Audi A5

46,513 KM

Details Features

$35,890

+ tax & licensing
$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2018 Audi A5

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv

2018 Audi A5

2.0T Progressiv

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,890

+ taxes & licensing

46,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852140
  • Stock #: A13620A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

