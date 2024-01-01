Menu
GORGEOUS>> 2018 AUDI Q3 TECHNIK >>> LOADED with NAVIGATION>> PANORAMIC ROOF >>> REAR CAMERA>> UPGRADED FRONT AND REAR CAMERA RECORDER And so much more . WHITE on BLACK LEATHER <br><br>Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

121,771 KM

TECHNIK 2.0 TFSI QUATTRO TECHNIK

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2

416-743-1010

Used
121,771KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1GCCFS6JR003833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1064
  • Mileage 121,771 KM

Vehicle Description

GORGEOUS>> 2018 AUDI Q3 TECHNIK >>> LOADED with NAVIGATION>> PANORAMIC ROOF >>> REAR CAMERA>> UPGRADED FRONT AND REAR CAMERA RECORDER And so much more . WHITE on BLACK LEATHER

Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
