2018 Audi Q3
2.0T Komfort quattro w/Nav|Rear Cam|Power Tailgate
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8280951
- Stock #: P9937
- VIN: WA1ECCFS5JR033090
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P9937
- Mileage 60,486 KM
For a limited time only, enjoy rates starting at 0.9% financing for up to 24 months on ALL Audi Certified :plus vehicles for traditional financing (excluding Audi Select financing)*. Less than 61k Mileage! Comes equipped with a Navigation Pkg + Power Tailgate + Audi Parking System with Rearview Camera & more! In Excellent Condition! Accident Free! 1 Owner Vehicle! Audi Certified :plus! Have a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle! Why settle for less?
Why settle for less? Swing by Audi Midtown Toronto today and check out this silky Cortina White (with a Black interior) 2018 Q3! This Audi Certified :plus SUV is small enough for city driving and spacious enough for your everyday tasks. Equipped with a quattro (all wheel drive) system and powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine, pushing 200HP. Standard features on this Komfort trim include a panoramic glass roof, 18-inch 5-double spoke wheels, LED daytime running lights, front fog lights, heated exterior mirrors leather seating surfaces, manual air conditioning, heated front seats, bluetooth interface/USB charging port, cruise control, 6.5-inch colour display screen, Audi sound system with 10 speakers, Audi concert radio/USB charge port, black roof rails and much more. Also comes equipped with a Navigation Package, Audi Parking System with Rearview Camera and Power Tailgate. Not many are as versatile as this Audi Certified :plus, 2018 Audi Q3, drop by today!
Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.
Legal: *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, at a 24 month term and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2015 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 0.9% APR for 24 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $841 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $173 for a total obligation of $25,173, excluding taxes. License, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores. 19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.
