2018 Audi Q3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8534243

8534243 Stock #: Q36354821

Q36354821 VIN: WA1JCCFS2JR012048

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

