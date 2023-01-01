Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

114,982 KM

Details Description

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

PREMIUM

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 10418946
  2. 10418946
  3. 10418946
  4. 10418946
  5. 10418946
  6. 10418946
  7. 10418946
  8. 10418946
  9. 10418946
  10. 10418946
  11. 10418946
  12. 10418946
  13. 10418946
  14. 10418946
  15. 10418946
  16. 10418946
  17. 10418946
  18. 10418946
  19. 10418946
  20. 10418946
  21. 10418946
  22. 10418946
  23. 10418946
Contact Seller

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,982KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10418946
  • Stock #: AN 0227
  • VIN: WA1ANAFY4J2020227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 114,982 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **


===>> FINANCE TODAY, APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE




** GORGEOUS BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH QUATTRO ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED AND FRONT SEATS, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI PRE-SENSE PRE-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLIND-SPOT MONITORING, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2018 Audi Q5 PREMIUM
 114,982 KM
$26,985 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 172,293 KM
$14,985 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz S...
 316,800 KM
$24,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory