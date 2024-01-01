Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Audi Q5

143,302 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1721400398
  2. 1721400397
  3. 1721400242
  4. 1721400242
  5. 1721400242
  6. 1721400242
  7. 1721400242
  8. 1721400242
  9. 1721400242
  10. 1721400242
  11. 1721400241
  12. 1721400241
  13. 1721400242
  14. 1721400241
  15. 1721400243
  16. 1721400242
  17. 1721400241
  18. 1721400242
  19. 1721400243
  20. 1721400242
  21. 1721400349
  22. 1721400349
  23. 1721400348
  24. 1721400349
  25. 1721400349
  26. 1721400348
  27. 1721400349
  28. 1721400349
  29. 1721400347
  30. 1721400348
  31. 1721400349
  32. 1721400349
  33. 1721400348
  34. 1721400348
  35. 1721400348
  36. 1721400349
  37. 1721400348
  38. 1721400349
  39. 1721400348
  40. 1721400349
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,302KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2020 Ford Explorer for sale in North York, ON
2020 Ford Explorer 120,802 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi Q7 TECHNIK 7 PASS NAV PANO/ROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIS CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Audi Q7 TECHNIK 7 PASS NAV PANO/ROOF B/SPOT L/ASSIS CAMERA 153,354 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD PANO/ROOF BLUETOOTH H/SEATS B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD PANO/ROOF BLUETOOTH H/SEATS B/SPOT CAMERA 147,998 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5