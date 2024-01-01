2018 Audi Q5

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SUV ........ QUATTRO - AWD ........ AUTOMATIC ........ LEATHER INT. .......... PANORAMIC ROOF ............. A/C .......... NAVIGATION ........... BACKUP CAMERA ........... APPLE CARPLAY ......... HEATED SEATS ........... FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS ......... HEATED SIDE MIRRORS  ........ BLUETOOTH ......... KEYLESS GO ........ PUSH START ............ POWER TAILGATE .......... POWER SEATS ....... ALLOY WHEELS ........ PARKING SENSORS ........ TPMS SYSTEM ........ KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......<br /><br /><br />INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4X4 AUDI Q5 ? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:<br /><br />FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT <br />NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA   <br />CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS<br /><br />**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........<br /><br /><br />VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........<br /><br /><br />WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS AUDI IN 3 EASY STEPS:<br /><br /><br />1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA<br /><br /><br />2 - SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:<br />1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4<br /><br /><br />3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE<br /><br /><br />OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS AUDI Q5 IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........<br /><br /><br />ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:<br /><br />We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.<br /><br />AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS  ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:<br /><br />Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....<br /><br />DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.</p>

2018 Audi Q5

124,905 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV AWD NAVI LEATHER PAN/ROOF H/SEAT CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
11971101

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV AWD NAVI LEATHER PAN/ROOF H/SEAT CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1732903378
  2. 1732903378
  3. 1732903377
  4. 1732903377
  5. 1732903376
  6. 1732903376
  7. 1732903378
  8. 1732903377
  9. 1732903378
  10. 1732903377
  11. 1732903377
  12. 1732903375
  13. 1732903377
  14. 1732903378
  15. 1732903377
  16. 1732903378
  17. 1732903377
  18. 1732903378
  19. 1732903378
  20. 1732903379
  21. 1732903709
  22. 1732903710
  23. 1732903710
  24. 1732903709
  25. 1732903709
  26. 1732903709
  27. 1732903709
  28. 1732903709
  29. 1732903709
  30. 1732903709
  31. 1732903709
  32. 1732903709
  33. 1732903708
  34. 1732903710
  35. 1732903711
  36. 1732903709
  37. 1732903707
  38. 1732903708
  39. 1732903709
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,905KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,905 KM

Vehicle Description

SUV ........ QUATTRO - AWD ........ AUTOMATIC ........ LEATHER INT. .......... PANORAMIC ROOF ............. A/C .......... NAVIGATION ........... BACKUP CAMERA ........... APPLE CARPLAY ......... HEATED SEATS ........... FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS ......... HEATED SIDE MIRRORS  ........ BLUETOOTH ......... KEYLESS GO ........ PUSH START ............ POWER TAILGATE .......... POWER SEATS ....... ALLOY WHEELS ........ PARKING SENSORS ........ TPMS SYSTEM ........ KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......


INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4X4 AUDI Q5 ? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT 
NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA   
CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS

**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........


VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........


WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS AUDI IN 3 EASY STEPS:


1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA


2 - SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:
1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4


3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS AUDI Q5 IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........


ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:

We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.

AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS  ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:

Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....

DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i SPORT PKG LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30i SPORT PKG LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAMERA 93,504 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 AUT0 4MATIC NAVI LEATHER B/SPOT H/SEAT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 AUT0 4MATIC NAVI LEATHER B/SPOT H/SEAT CAMERA 181,085 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/START BACKUP CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/START BACKUP CAMERA 140,778 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5