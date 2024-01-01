$13,899+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
Komfort TFSI *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$13,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,899 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFIED*FINANCING AVAILABLE*LEGENDARY QUATTRO AWD*
2018 AUDI Q5 KOMFORT QUATTRO FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH LOTS OFVEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 18" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS AND REARVIEW CAMERA, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX! 3MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
