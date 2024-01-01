Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFIED*FINANCING AVAILABLE*LEGENDARY QUATTRO AWD*</p><p>2018 AUDI Q5 KOMFORT QUATTRO FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH LOTS OF<span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH  18 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS AND REARVIEW CAMERA, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX! 3MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT </span><a style=font-family: Helvetica; href=tel:647-862-7904>647-862-7904</a></span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica; min-height: 14px;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Auto Resale Inc</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>56 Martin Ross Ave</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><a href=tel:647-862-7904>647-862-7904</a></span></p>

2018 Audi Q5

190,899 KM

Details Description Features

$13,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Audi Q5

Komfort TFSI *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*

Watch This Vehicle
12022654

2018 Audi Q5

Komfort TFSI *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1734464755
  2. 1734464755
  3. 1734464756
  4. 1734464756
  5. 1734464756
  6. 1734464756
  7. 1734464756
  8. 1734464755
  9. 1734464755
  10. 1734464755
  11. 1734464755
  12. 1734464756
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,899KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1ANAFY8J2210466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,899 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFIED*FINANCING AVAILABLE*LEGENDARY QUATTRO AWD*

2018 AUDI Q5 KOMFORT QUATTRO FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH LOTS OFVEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH  18" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS AND REARVIEW CAMERA, BLINDSPOT DETECTION, FRONTAL COLLISION WARNING, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX! 3MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2018 Audi Q5 Komfort TFSI *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL* for sale in North York, ON
2018 Audi Q5 Komfort TFSI *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL* 190,899 KM $13,899 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 430i xDrive Gran Coupe *CERTIFIED*FINANCING AVAIL* for sale in North York, ON
2018 BMW 430i xDrive Gran Coupe *CERTIFIED*FINANCING AVAIL* 174,670 KM $17,699 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Versa Note SL FWD *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* for sale in North York, ON
2015 Nissan Versa Note SL FWD *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* 151,780 KM $7,399 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,899

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5