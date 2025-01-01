Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS SILVER EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, , HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, INTERIOR LIGHTING, AUDI PRE SENSE, RAIN SENSOR, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 Audi Q5

178,173 KM

Details Description

$17,785

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV | PANO | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12545939

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12545939
  2. 12545939
  3. 12545939
  4. 12545939
  5. 12545939
  6. 12545939
  7. 12545939
  8. 12545939
  9. 12545939
  10. 12545939
  11. 12545939
  12. 12545939
  13. 12545939
  14. 12545939
  15. 12545939
  16. 12545939
  17. 12545939
  18. 12545939
  19. 12545939
  20. 12545939
  21. 12545939
  22. 12545939
  23. 12545939
  24. 12545939
  25. 12545939
  26. 12545939
  27. 12545939
  28. 12545939
  29. 12545939
  30. 12545939
  31. 12545939
  32. 12545939
  33. 12545939
  34. 12545939
  35. 12545939
  36. 12545939
  37. 12545939
  38. 12545939
  39. 12545939
  40. 12545939
  41. 12545939
  42. 12545939
Contact Seller

$17,785

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,173KM
VIN WA1BNAFY4J2125788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 178,173 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** CLEAN TITLE! CARFAX VERIFIED! **


** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS SILVER EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, , HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, INTERIOR LIGHTING, AUDI PRE SENSE, RAIN SENSOR, BLUETOOTH, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2020 Porsche Cayenne WARRANTY | RED LEATHER | EXTRA RIMS for sale in North York, ON
2020 Porsche Cayenne WARRANTY | RED LEATHER | EXTRA RIMS 87,263 KM $56,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 4 Series 430i //M SPORT | RED LEATHER | SUNROOF for sale in North York, ON
2017 BMW 4 Series 430i //M SPORT | RED LEATHER | SUNROOF 56,065 KM $24,985 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW 3 Series 330i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2021 BMW 3 Series 330i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED 84,802 KM $34,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,785

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2018 Audi Q5