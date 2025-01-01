Menu
SUV ........ 2.0 LITER 4-CYLINDER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE WITH 252 HP AND 273 LB-FT OF TORQUE ....... QUATTRO - AWD ........ AUTOMATIC ........ LEATHER INT. .......... PANORAMIC ROOF ......... A/C .......... NAVIGATION ............ BACKUP CAMERA ........ BLIND SPOT ........ LANE ASSISST ......... HEATED AND COOLED CUP HOLDERS .......... APPLE CARPLAY ......... HEATED SEATS ........... FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS ......... HEATED SIDE MIRRORS  ........ BLUETOOTH ......... KEYLESS GO ........ PUSH START ............ POWER TAILGATE .......... POWER SEATS ....... ALLOY WHEELS ........ PARKING SENSORS ........ TPMS SYSTEM ........ KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE....

INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4X4 AUDI Q5 ? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT 
NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA   
CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS

**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........


VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........


ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:

We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.

DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.

2018 Audi Q5

143,838 KM

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q5

TECHNIK AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV B/SPOT CAMERA

12625893

2018 Audi Q5

TECHNIK AWD LEATHER PAN/ROOF NAV B/SPOT CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,838KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,838 KM

Vehicle Description

SUV ........ 2.0 LITER 4-CYLINDER TURBOCHARGED ENGINE WITH 252 HP AND 273 LB-FT OF TORQUE ....... QUATTRO - AWD ........ AUTOMATIC ........ LEATHER INT. .......... PANORAMIC ROOF ......... A/C .......... NAVIGATION ............ BACKUP CAMERA ........ BLIND SPOT ........ LANE ASSISST ......... HEATED AND COOLED CUP HOLDERS .......... APPLE CARPLAY ......... HEATED SEATS ........... FOLDING SIDE MIRRORS ......... HEATED SIDE MIRRORS  ........ BLUETOOTH ......... KEYLESS GO ........ PUSH START ............ POWER TAILGATE .......... POWER SEATS ....... ALLOY WHEELS ........ PARKING SENSORS ........ TPMS SYSTEM ........ KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......



INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4X4 AUDI Q5 ? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT 
NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA   
CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS

**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........


VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........


WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS AUDI IN 3 EASY STEPS:


1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA


2 - SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:
1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4


3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS 4WD AUDI Q5 IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........


ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:

We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.

AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS  ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:

Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....

DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

$20,990

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2018 Audi Q5