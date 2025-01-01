Menu
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, S-TRONIC, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, OFFROAD MODE, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, SDCARD, DVD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!! **As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

2018 Audi Q5

96,691 KM

Details Description

$26,987

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q5

Progressiv|QUATTRO|S-TRONIC|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+

12902027

2018 Audi Q5

Progressiv|QUATTRO|S-TRONIC|NAV|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$26,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,691KM
VIN WA1BNAFY6J2120138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # O6665
  • Mileage 96,691 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : QUATTRO AWD, S-TRONIC, PANORAMIC ROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, OFFROAD MODE, DIGITAL GAUGE CLUSTER NAVIGATION DISPLAY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, AUX, USB, SDCARD, DVD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!


**As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.** All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

$26,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2018 Audi Q5