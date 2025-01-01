Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS!! ** <br/> ** NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, INTERIOR & EXTERIOR LIGHTING, AUDI PRE SENSE, EFFICIENCY ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2018 Audi Q5

159,988 KM

Details Description

$17,485

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV | PANO | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
13161973

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

437-494-3945

  1. 13161973
  2. 13161973
  3. 13161973
  4. 13161973
  5. 13161973
  6. 13161973
  7. 13161973
  8. 13161973
  9. 13161973
  10. 13161973
  11. 13161973
  12. 13161973
  13. 13161973
  14. 13161973
  15. 13161973
  16. 13161973
  17. 13161973
  18. 13161973
  19. 13161973
  20. 13161973
  21. 13161973
  22. 13161973
  23. 13161973
  24. 13161973
  25. 13161973
  26. 13161973
  27. 13161973
  28. 13161973
  29. 13161973
  30. 13161973
  31. 13161973
  32. 13161973
  33. 13161973
  34. 13161973
  35. 13161973
  36. 13161973
  37. 13161973
  38. 13161973
  39. 13161973
  40. 13161973
  41. 13161973
  42. 13161973
Contact Seller

$17,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,988KM
VIN WA1BNAFY0J2134066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 159,988 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, INTERIOR & EXTERIOR LIGHTING, AUDI PRE SENSE, EFFICIENCY ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (437) 494-3945 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2016 BMW X1 | PREMIUM | HUD | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | for sale in North York, ON
2016 BMW X1 | PREMIUM | HUD | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | 212,015 KM $10,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW 2-Series | PREMIUM | RED LEATHER | for sale in North York, ON
2015 BMW 2-Series | PREMIUM | RED LEATHER | 114,614 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus RX 350 F-SPORT | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER | for sale in North York, ON
2022 Lexus RX 350 F-SPORT | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER | 96,346 KM $39,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

437-494-XXXX

(click to show)

437-494-3945

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,485

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

437-494-3945

2018 Audi Q5