Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

111,593 KM

Details Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Technik QUATTRO NAVI CARPLAY PANO ROOF 360 DEGREE CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

Technik QUATTRO NAVI CARPLAY PANO ROOF 360 DEGREE CAM

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1615677838
  2. 1615677858
  3. 1615677858
  4. 1615677859
  5. 1615677859
  6. 1615677859
  7. 1615677859
  8. 1615677859
  9. 1615678122
  10. 1615678122
  11. 1615678122
  12. 1615678122
  13. 1615678122
  14. 1615678122
  15. 1615678122
  16. 1615678122
  17. 1615678122
  18. 1615678122
  19. 1615678122
  20. 1615678122
  21. 1615678122
  22. 1615678122
  23. 1615678122
  24. 1615678122
  25. 1615678058
  26. 1615678122
  27. 1615678058
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

111,593KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6679712
  • Stock #: J2110858
  • VIN: WA1CNAFY6J2110858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eli Motors

2011 Toyota 4Runner ...
 176,208 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Highland...
 154,217 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 124,230 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eli Motors

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory