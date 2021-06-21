Menu
2018 Audi Q5

118,112 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

2018 Audi Q5

PROGRESSIV

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7367021
  • Stock #: AN 00016
  • VIN: WA1BNAFY8J2116947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AN 00016
  • Mileage 118,112 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED!  CAR IS LIKE NEW!! LOOKS  AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! A MUST SEE!! **

** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tXOHLf7stT7Yk9R4YKYRCRJxN7BF73OE

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS GREY METALLIC OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH PROGREESIVE PLUS PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, XENON LIGHTS, LED LIGHTS, HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, AUTOMATIC MULTI ZONECLIMATE CONTROL, ALLOY RIMS, SIRIUS SATELITE RADIO AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

Vehicle Features

PROGRESSIVE PLUS | NAVI | PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

