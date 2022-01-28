2018 Audi Q5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,890 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 3 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8248851

8248851 Stock #: A11862A

A11862A VIN: WA1BNAFY8J2022552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 30,341 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.