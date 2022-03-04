$42,890+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-807-3288
2018 Audi Q5
2.0T Technik quattro w/ Wood Inlays|Air Suspension
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,890
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8508215
- Stock #: P10066
- VIN: WA1CNBFY4J2087201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P10066
- Mileage 72,027 KM
Vehicle Description
For a limited time only, enjoy rates starting at 0.9% financing for up to 24 months on eligible Audi Certified :plus vehicles for traditional financing (excluding Audi Select financing)*. Less than 73k Mileage! Comes with New Front/Rear Brakes + Service Up to Date! Equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance Pkg + Comfort Interior Pkg + Adaptive Air Suspension + Head Up Display + Rear Side Airbags + Dark Brown Walnut Inlays & more! Accident Free + 1 Owner Vehicle! Got a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!
When it comes to comfort, style, and dynamics, the Audi Q5 is the new benchmark pioneering technology, expressive styling, and a powerful driving experience in one! Drop by Audi Midtown Toronto today and check out this beautiful luxury SUV! This smooth 2018 Manhattan Grey Metallic (with a Nougat Brown leather interior) Q5 is equipped with a quattro system (all wheel drive) and powered by a 2.0L TFSI engine, good for 252 hp/273 lb-ft of torque. Standard features on this Technik trim include Audi side assist, top view camera, Audi virtual cockpit, LED headlights, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Audi connect security and assistance, ambient interior lighting package, power tailgate, Bluetooth, MMI navigation plus with 8.3-inch display, front and rear parking sensors, heated front and rear seats and many more! Also comes equipped with an Advanced Driver Assistance Package, Comfort Interior Package, Adaptive Air Suspension, Head Up Display, Rear Side Airbags and Dark Brown Walnut Inlays. With features and specs like these, this is one luxury SUV you want to see! Don't miss out on this opportunity, to get your hands on an Audi Certified :plus 2018 Q5. Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for test a drive today!
All Audi Certified :plus vehicles are e-tested and have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.
Legal: *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, at a 24 month term and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2015 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 0.9% APR for 24 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $841 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $173 for a total obligation of $25,173, excluding taxes. License, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores. 19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.