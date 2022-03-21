Menu
2018 Audi Q5

42,631 KM

Details Features

$42,890

+ tax & licensing
$42,890

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

2018 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,890

+ taxes & licensing

42,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8754161
  • Stock #: P10199
  • VIN: WA1ENAFY7J2163996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

