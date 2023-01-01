2018 Audi Q5

$35,498 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9501961

9501961 Stock #: 138929

138929 VIN: WA1BNAFY6J2138929

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi pre sense front Collision Warning-Front Convenience Clock Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Programmable Aero-Composite High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 252 HP Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator 5.302 Axle Ratio 75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Regular Amplifier Additional Features GVWR: 2 Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Speed Compensated Volume Control Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Voice Activation and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 465 kgs

