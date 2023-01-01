$33,498+ tax & licensing
$33,498
+ taxes & licensing
AAA Auto Group
647-633-3299
2018 Audi Q5
2018 Audi Q5
2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv S tronic
Location
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
647-633-3299
$33,498
+ taxes & licensing
85,262KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9501967
- Stock #: 027210
- VIN: WA1BNAFY5J2027210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,262 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Audi Q5 Progressive | AWD | No Accident | Alloy Wheel | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | Panoroof | Bluetooth | Heated Steering Wheel | Navigation | Back- Up Camera | Front & Rear Parking Sensor | Auto A/C | 3-Zone A/C | Heated Seat | Drive Mode Select | Start & Stop | ESP Off | USB Input | Apple Carplay | Memory Seat | Power WIndow | Auto Headlight | Curise Control | &&& Morenull
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense front
Collision Warning-Front
Clock
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Programmable Aero-Composite High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 252 HP
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
5.302 Axle Ratio
75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
465 kgs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AAA Auto Group
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6