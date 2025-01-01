Menu
FINISHED IN FLORETTE SILVER METALLIC  ON NOUGAT BROWN INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH 21 RIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AUDI PRE-SENSE, REAR HEATED SEATS. PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF,POWER TAIL GATE, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, S-LINE, SATELLITE RADIO, DEALER SERVICED WITH NO ACCIDENTS, 7 PASSENGER, LUMBAR SUPPORT, MASSAGING SEATS, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, FAMILY OWNED. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA

2018 Audi Q7

131,059 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q7

technik s-line heads up display

12151179

2018 Audi Q7

technik s-line heads up display

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,059KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1WAAF71JD006122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Copper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,059 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN FLORETTE SILVER METALLIC  ON NOUGAT BROWN INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH 21" RIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AUDI PRE-SENSE, REAR HEATED SEATS. PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF,POWER TAIL GATE, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, S-LINE, SATELLITE RADIO, DEALER SERVICED WITH NO ACCIDENTS, 7 PASSENGER, LUMBAR SUPPORT, MASSAGING SEATS, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, FAMILY OWNED. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2018 Audi Q7