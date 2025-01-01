$26,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q7
technik s-line heads up display
2018 Audi Q7
technik s-line heads up display
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Copper
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 131,059 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN FLORETTE SILVER METALLIC ON NOUGAT BROWN INTERIOR, EQUIPPED WITH 21" RIMS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS. BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AUDI PRE-SENSE, REAR HEATED SEATS. PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF,POWER TAIL GATE, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, S-LINE, SATELLITE RADIO, DEALER SERVICED WITH NO ACCIDENTS, 7 PASSENGER, LUMBAR SUPPORT, MASSAGING SEATS, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, FAMILY OWNED. FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malibu Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Malibu Motors
Malibu Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-396-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-396-3393