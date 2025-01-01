$27,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Audi Q7
3.0 TFSI QUATTRO PROGRESSIV S-LINE
2018 Audi Q7
3.0 TFSI QUATTRO PROGRESSIV S-LINE
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$27,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1MAAF71JD032257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1395
- Mileage 57,750 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Audi Q7 Progressiv s-line
7 passenger, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, NAVI, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Drive Mode Select, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, carplay 2 keys, & More.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!
7 passenger, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, NAVI, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Drive Mode Select, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, carplay 2 keys, & More.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 180,000 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti QX30 PURE 2.0L AWD/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/COMING SOON!!! 59,426 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango " 171,330 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-879-XXXX(click to show)
$27,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2018 Audi Q7