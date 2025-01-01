Menu
2018 Audi Q7 Progressiv s-line
7 passenger, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, NAVI, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Drive Mode Select, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, carplay 2 keys, & More.

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. 
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113

Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models.

2018 Audi Q7

57,750 KM

$27,950

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q7

3.0 TFSI QUATTRO PROGRESSIV S-LINE

12547280

2018 Audi Q7

3.0 TFSI QUATTRO PROGRESSIV S-LINE

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1MAAF71JD032257

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1395
  • Mileage 57,750 KM

2018 Audi Q7 Progressiv s-line
7 passenger, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, NAVI, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Drive Mode Select, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, carplay 2 keys, & More.

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113

Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2018 Audi Q7