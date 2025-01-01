Menu
2018 Audi Q7
128,737 KM
$26,985 + taxes & licensing

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH TECHNIK PACKAGE! BOSE AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, FRONT VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEAD UP DISPLAY, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, INTERIOR LIGHTING AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**

** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-621-8555

2018 Audi Q7

128,737 KM

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Audi Q7

TECHNIK S-LINE | BOSE AUDIO | PANO |

2018 Audi Q7

TECHNIK S-LINE | BOSE AUDIO | PANO |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,737KM
VIN WA1WAAF79JD028501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,737 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **


===>> FINANCE AVAILABLE ! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH TECHNIK PACKAGE! BOSE AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, FRONT VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA, AUDI PRE SENSE, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, RAIN SENSOR, TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEAD UP DISPLAY, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, INTERIOR LIGHTING AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SLT | 5.7 V8 | NAVI | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2017 RAM 1500 SLT | 5.7 V8 | NAVI | LOADED 186,283 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 450 //AMG | ALCANTARA LEATHER | PANO | for sale in North York, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 450 //AMG | ALCANTARA LEATHER | PANO | 95,713 KM $26,985 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class //AMG 300 WAGON | RED LEATHER | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class //AMG 300 WAGON | RED LEATHER | LOADED 142,910 KM $23,495 + tax & lic

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2018 Audi Q7