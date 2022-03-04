Menu
2018 Audi Q7

66,220 KM

Details Description Features

$49,890

+ tax & licensing
$49,890

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

3.0T Progressiv quattro w/ 3rd Row|Navi +|Rear Cam

3.0T Progressiv quattro w/ 3rd Row|Navi +|Rear Cam

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,890

+ taxes & licensing

66,220KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8508209
  • Stock #: P10005
  • VIN: WA1LAAF71JD032318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P10005
  • Mileage 66,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Less than 67k Mileage! Comes with 4 Brand New Tires ! Equipped with Driver Assistance Pkg + Sunshades for Rear Doors! Accident Free + 1 Owner Vehicle! Have a trade-in? Bring it in! We will be running a LIVE, Nationwide online auction, ensuring optimal trade-in value for your vehicle!



Fusing quattro DNA with an unstoppable attitude, this is greatness unlimited. This is the Audi Q7! Drop by today and check out this loaded 2018 Audi Q7 Audi Certified :plus luxury 7 passenger SUV! This beautiful head-turning Graphite Grey Metallic (with a Black leather interior) Progressiv trim comes standard with Audi virtual cockpit, top view camera, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, ventilated front seats, four-zone climate control, MMI navigation plus, interior lighting package, power tailgate, Bluetooth, LED tail lights, pre sense basic, xenon plus front lighting and many more! Also comes equipped with a Driver Assistance Package and Sunshades for Rear Doors. While equipped with an all wheel drive system, it's also pushing 333 hp/325 lb-ft of torque with a 3.0 TFSI engine. With specs like that, this spacious fully loaded Audi SUV is sure to blow you away! Don't miss out on this luxury 7 passenger SUV! Contact Audi Midtown Toronto for a test drive today!



Audi Certified :plus vehicles have passed a 300+ point inspection. Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service.



Legal: *Limited-time financing offer available on Model Year 2015 to 2021 Certified :plus models, at a 24 month term and on approved credit through Audi Finance. This offer is not available with Audi Select financing. Example: Selling price of $25,000 for a 2015 Audi A4 2.0TFSI quattro financed at 0.9% APR for 24 months, with a down payment of $5,000, equals $841 per month. Dealer may sell for less. Down payment or equivalent trade-in, due at signing, may be required. Cost of borrowing would be $173 for a total obligation of $25,173, excluding taxes. License, insurance, registration and option charges as well as applicable taxes are extra. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. 5000 Vehicles. 21 Stores. 19 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

