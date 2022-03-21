$51,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,890
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2018 Audi Q7
3.0T Progressiv
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8659606
- Stock #: P10162
- VIN: WA1LAAF7XJD051076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 51,103 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
