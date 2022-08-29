Menu
2018 Audi Q7

88,222 KM

Details Features

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

3.0T KOMFORT

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

88,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9307366
  • Stock #: P10496
  • VIN: WA1AAAF75JD049663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,222 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

