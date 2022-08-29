$45,990+ tax & licensing
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2018 Audi Q7
3.0T KOMFORT
Location
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
88,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9307366
- Stock #: P10496
- VIN: WA1AAAF75JD049663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 88,222 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
