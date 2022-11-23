$46,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,990
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-807-3288
2018 Audi S4
2018 Audi S4
3.0T Technik
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
866-807-3288
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,990
+ taxes & licensing
57,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9382768
- Stock #: P10551
- VIN: WAUC4AF43JA234711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P10551
- Mileage 57,757 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
Audi Midtown Toronto
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2