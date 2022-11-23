Menu
2018 Audi S4

57,757 KM

Details Features

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

3.0T Technik

3.0T Technik

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,757KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9382768
  • Stock #: P10551
  • VIN: WAUC4AF43JA234711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

